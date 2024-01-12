Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: US, UK launch strikes on Houthis in Yemen
Reports of US and UK strikes on Houthi fighters in Yemen comes amid weeks of attacks on Red Sea shipping.
- US, UK forces launch air, ship and submarine strikes against Yemen’s Houthi fighters targeting weapons storage, air defence, and logistic facilities.
- Nine Palestinians, including children and at least one baby, killed in Israeli strike on a home in Rafah, according to Al Jazeera’s correspondent in the city.