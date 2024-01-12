Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: US, UK launch strikes on Houthis in Yemen

Reports of US and UK strikes on Houthi fighters in Yemen comes amid weeks of attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Houthi military helicopter flies over the Galaxy Leader cargo ship in the Red Sea
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 12 Jan 2024
  • US, UK forces launch air, ship and submarine strikes against Yemen’s Houthi fighters targeting weapons storage, air defence, and logistic facilities.
  • Nine Palestinians, including children and at least one baby, killed in Israeli strike on a home in Rafah, according to Al Jazeera’s correspondent in the city.