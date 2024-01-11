Live updatesLive updates,
Live: South Africa’s ICJ genocide case against Israel over Gaza war
South Africa filed the lawsuit in December, accusing Israel of genocide in its war on Gaza and seeking a halt to the brutal military assault that has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians.
- Based in The Hague, the International Court of Justice will hold its first hearing in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel on Thursday.
- Hearing will begin at 09:00 GMT on Thursday and will be livestreamed on UN TV here.