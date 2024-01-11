Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: More children targeted by Israeli attacks

Palestinian houses targeted across southern Gaza with at least 12 people, including children, killed near Khan Younis and Rafah.

Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair Mccready
Published On 11 Jan 2024
  • Israeli strike in Rafah kills at least seven people with another five reported to be killed north of Rafah.
  • The International Court of Justice set to hear South Africa make case for urgent provisional measures on the first day of hearings on allegations Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.