Israel’s war on Gaza live: More children targeted by Israeli attacks
Palestinian houses targeted across southern Gaza with at least 12 people, including children, killed near Khan Younis and Rafah.
- Israeli strike in Rafah kills at least seven people with another five reported to be killed north of Rafah.
- The International Court of Justice set to hear South Africa make case for urgent provisional measures on the first day of hearings on allegations Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.