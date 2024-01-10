Live updatesLive updates,
US Republican debate 2024 live: Haley and DeSantis face off in Iowa
The Florida governor and former UN envoy go head-to-head as Donald Trump holds town hall ahead of Iowa caucuses.
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley will face off in the fifth Republican Party debate of the 2024 United States presidential election.
- Former president and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump will hold a town hall event with Fox News at the same time as tonight’s debate. He has skipped all the GOP debates so far this election cycle.