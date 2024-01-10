Live updates,

US Republican debate 2024 live: Haley and DeSantis face off in Iowa

The Florida governor and former UN envoy go head-to-head as Donald Trump holds town hall ahead of Iowa caucuses.

The CNN debate stage for the fifth Republican presidential debate of the 2024 US election
The fifth Republican presidential debate will be held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 10 [Mike Segar/Reuters]
By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours and Joseph Stepansky
Published On 10 Jan 2024
  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley will face off in the fifth Republican Party debate of the 2024 United States presidential election.
  • Former president and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump will hold a town hall event with Fox News at the same time as tonight’s debate. He has skipped all the GOP debates so far this election cycle.