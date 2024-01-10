Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza: US laments civilian deaths but opposes Gaza ceasefire
US Secretary of State calls on Israel to alleviate civilian suffering in Gaza as White House says it opposes ceasefire.
- The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says a ceasefire in Gaza “is a matter of life and death” as the United States reaffirms its opposition to one.
- Israel claims to have killed the commander of Hezbollah’s southern drone unit. Hezbollah acknowledges that four members died in attacks on Tuesday but denies the commander was among them.