Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza: US laments civilian deaths but opposes Gaza ceasefire

US Secretary of State calls on Israel to alleviate civilian suffering in Gaza as White House says it opposes ceasefire.

A Palestinian man sits near the rubble of a house destroyed in an Israeli strike amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair Mccready
Published On 10 Jan 2024
  • The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says a ceasefire in Gaza “is a matter of life and death” as the United States reaffirms its opposition to one.
  • Israel claims to have killed the commander of Hezbollah’s southern drone unit. Hezbollah acknowledges that four members died in attacks on Tuesday but denies the commander was among them.