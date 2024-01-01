Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Fierce fighting on streets of Gaza’s Khan Younis

Israel to withdraw thousands of reservists from Gaza ground invasion so troops can ‘gain strength’ for future battles.

people sit around a fire in the middle of humanitarian tents
People gather around women preparing meals by a stove outside at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt on December 31, 2023 [AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 1 Jan 2024
  • Fierce ground fighting is ongoing in the centre of Khan Younis, reports Al Jazeera’s Wael al-Dahdouh, as Palestinians start 2024 sheltering from Israeli shelling.
  • Israel says it will withdraw thousands of reservists from its Gaza ground invasion so troops can “gain strength” for future battles.