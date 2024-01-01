Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Fierce fighting on streets of Gaza’s Khan Younis
Israel to withdraw thousands of reservists from Gaza ground invasion so troops can ‘gain strength’ for future battles.
- Fierce ground fighting is ongoing in the centre of Khan Younis, reports Al Jazeera’s Wael al-Dahdouh, as Palestinians start 2024 sheltering from Israeli shelling.
- Israel says it will withdraw thousands of reservists from its Gaza ground invasion so troops can “gain strength” for future battles.