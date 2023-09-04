Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kyiv downs 17 drones in Odesa region
Ukraine’s military says Moscow attacks southern port as Russian and Turkish presidents due to meet on Black Sea grain export deal.
- A Russian drone attack on the Danube River port of Izmail in Ukraine’s Odesa region results in widespread infrastructure damage, the region’s governor says.
- The attack comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are due to hold talks in Sochi to revive a Ukraine grain export deal.