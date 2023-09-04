Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kyiv downs 17 drones in Odesa region

Ukraine’s military says Moscow attacks southern port as Russian and Turkish presidents due to meet on Black Sea grain export deal.

A firefighter works at a site hit during Russia's drone attacks in southern Ukraine's Odesa region on September 3, 2023 [Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via Reuters]
By Linah Alsaafin and Priyanka Shankar
Published On 4 Sep 2023
  • A Russian drone attack on the Danube River port of Izmail in Ukraine’s Odesa region results in widespread infrastructure damage, the region’s governor says.
  • The attack comes hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are due to hold talks in Sochi to revive a Ukraine grain export deal.