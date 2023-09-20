Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kremenchuk oil refinery hit in drone attack

Refinery operations in Ukraine’s Poltava region temporarily stopped after a barrage of Russian drone attacks overnight.

A firefighter works at a site of an industrial warehouse damaged by a Russian drone strike
A firefighter works at a site of an industrial warehouse damaged by a Russian drone strike [Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters]
By Ted Regencia
Published On 20 Sep 2023
  • Russia has struck the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack, causing a fire, according to Governor Dmytro Lunin.
  • Ukraine’s military says 17 out of the 24 drones that Russia launched were shot down during a series of overnight attacks.