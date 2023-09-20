Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kremenchuk oil refinery hit in drone attack
Refinery operations in Ukraine’s Poltava region temporarily stopped after a barrage of Russian drone attacks overnight.
- Russia has struck the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack, causing a fire, according to Governor Dmytro Lunin.
- Ukraine’s military says 17 out of the 24 drones that Russia launched were shot down during a series of overnight attacks.