Putin-Kim meeting live news: Kim’s train crosses border into Russia

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un are due to hold their first summit since 2019 amid concerns N Korea will sell weapons to Russia.

Kim waving as he boards his train in Pyongyang
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un began his journey late on Sunday [KCNA via Reuters]
By Kate Mayberry
Published On 12 Sep 2023
  • The private train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has crossed the border into Russia, according to Russian state news agency RIA. Kim left Pyongyang late on Sunday night.
  • Kim is travelling with an entourage including his defence minister, two top generals and the director of the munitions industry department.