Putin-Kim meeting live news: Kim’s train crosses border into Russia
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un are due to hold their first summit since 2019 amid concerns N Korea will sell weapons to Russia.
- The private train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has crossed the border into Russia, according to Russian state news agency RIA. Kim left Pyongyang late on Sunday night.
- Kim is travelling with an entourage including his defence minister, two top generals and the director of the munitions industry department.