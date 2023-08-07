Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Saudi talks ‘huge blow’ to Moscow – Kyiv
A Ukrainian official says the participants of 40 countries have agreed to hold another meeting of advisers within about six weeks.
- Ukrainian official says the weekend’s talks in Saudi Arabia about the war in Ukraine, which excluded Moscow, dealt a “huge blow” to Russia, and that the participants agreed to hold another meeting in weeks.
- At least one person was killed in Kherson and two others died in Kharkiv amid intensified Russian attacks ramp up, Ukrainian officials say.