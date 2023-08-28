Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Drone downed near Moscow, air traffic suspended

Moscow claim to have downed drones near the capital and border region while two reported dead in Russian strike on Ukraine.

A file photo shows the Domodedovo Airport in Moscow. [File: Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo]
By Edna Mohamed and Nils Adler
Published On 28 Aug 2023
  • Russia says its air defences destroyed a drone approaching Moscow, forcing authorities to suspend air traffic at two of the city’s main airports – the second time in a week.
  • Russia’s Ministry of Defence said air defences destroyed two other drones over the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine.