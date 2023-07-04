Live updatesLive updates,
Jenin attack live news: Car-ramming in Tel Aviv amid Israeli raid
One killed in Ramallah, taking the toll so far in the worst Israeli assault in decades in the occupied West Bank to 11.
- At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin and one in Ramallah as Israel’s largest raid in decades in the occupied West Bank continues for a second day.
- Hamas says Palestinian who carried out a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv wounding seven people was one of its members, adding he acted in response to Israel’s actions in Jenin.