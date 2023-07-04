Live updates,

Jenin attack live news: Car-ramming in Tel Aviv amid Israeli raid

One killed in Ramallah, taking the toll so far in the worst Israeli assault in decades in the occupied West Bank to 11.

JENIN, PALESTINE - 2023/07/04: Palestinians inspect shops burnt and destroyed by Israeli forces in the middle of the Jenin refugee camp, during the storming of the camp near the city of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank. Palestinian health officials said at least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids and airstrikes. Army spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Israel launched the operation because some 50 attacks over the past year had emanated from Jenin. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Palestinians inspect shops burned and destroyed by Israeli forces in the middle of the Jenin refugee camp [Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]
By Arwa Ibrahim and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 4 Jul 2023
  • At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin and one in Ramallah as Israel’s largest raid in decades in the occupied West Bank continues for a second day.
  • Hamas says Palestinian who carried out a car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv wounding seven people was one of its members, adding he acted in response to Israel’s actions in Jenin.