Russia-Ukraine live: Moscow will defend Belarus – Putin to Poland
Russian Wagner forces arrived in Belarus following an agreement to end a brief mutiny last month.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would react to any aggression against Belarus “with all means at our disposal” after Poland bolsters its eastern border as Wagner forces arrive in the country to train Belarusian soldiers.
- Russia’s navy has carried out a live fire “exercise” in the Black Sea, days after the Kremlin said it would consider ships travelling to Ukraine through the waterway potential military targets.