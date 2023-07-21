Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live: Moscow will defend Belarus – Putin to Poland

Russian Wagner forces arrived in Belarus following an agreement to end a brief mutiny last month.

A fighter from Russian Wagner mercenary group and a Belarusian service member
A fighter from Russian Wagner mercenary group and a Belarusian service member take part in a joint training at the Brest military range outside Brest, Belarus [Belarusian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters]
By Mersiha GadzoEdna Mohamed and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 21 Jul 2023
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would react to any aggression against Belarus “with all means at our disposal” after Poland bolsters its eastern border as Wagner forces arrive in the country to train Belarusian soldiers.
  • Russia’s navy has carried out a live fire “exercise” in the Black Sea, days after the Kremlin said it would consider ships travelling to Ukraine through the waterway potential military targets.