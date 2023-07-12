Russia-Ukraine war updates: Zelenskyy pushes case for NATO invite

- 12 Jul 2023 - 18:24(18:24 GMT)
Biden says he’s confident US will be able to sell F-16s to Turkey
US President Joe Biden has expressed confidence that the United States will be able to sell F-16 aircraft to Turkey.
Biden made the comment to reporters as he left the NATO summit in Lithuania. Turkey, which had been the main stumbling block to Sweden’s path into NATO, has been seeking to buy the F-16 fighter jets and modernisation kits for its existing warplanes.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 18:04(18:04 GMT)
Biden vows NATO unity in face of Putin’s ‘craven lust’ for power in Ukraine
US President Joe Biden has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having a “craven lust for land and power” and pledged that the US-led NATO alliance would not falter in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.
Speaking at the end of a two-day meeting of NATO leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania, Biden praised the people of Lithuania and heralded the addition of Finland to the alliance and the admission soon of its neighbour Sweden.
Biden also said Putin had badly underestimated the resolve of the military alliance.
“NATO is stronger, more energised and yes, more united than ever in its history. Indeed, more vital to our shared future. It didn’t happen by accident. It wasn’t inevitable,” Biden said.
“When Putin, and his craven lust for land and power, unleashed his brutal war on Ukraine, he was betting NATO would break apart. He thought NATO would break. He thought our unity would shatter at the first testing. He thought democratic leaders would be weak. But he thought wrong.”
- 12 Jul 2023 - 17:51(17:51 GMT)
Ukraine would benefit from ATACM missiles, says US Army general
Ukraine would benefit from the US provision of ATACM long-range missiles, US President Joe Biden’s nominee to become the US Army’s chief of staff, General Randy George, has told a Senate committee.
“The ATACMS obviously are great. That missile is a great system, adds range. So that’s basically what it would be providing is the ability to attack deeper targets,” George, currently the US Army’s vice chief of staff, said at his confirmation hearing.
Asked if they would be helpful to Ukraine, George responded: “Yes.” He stopped short of saying whether he would recommend sending them if confirmed for the job.
Kyiv has long sought the US Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, arguing the missiles would help it strike Russian invasion forces far behind the front lines.
But ATACMs are limited in supply and have not been among the weapons systems that the Pentagon has suggested are nearing approval for delivery – even as it approves other weapons, like cluster bombs and Abrams tanks, for Ukraine.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 17:17(17:17 GMT)
Ukraine knows Western military aid will depend on battlefield situation, says Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kyiv is aware that future Western military aid depends on the situation at the front.
Speaking to reporters, he said Western leaders assured him that “they will help and support Ukraine as much as necessary.”
“You and I must understand that all this depends on what is happening on the battlefield,” he added.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 16:32(16:32 GMT)
UK ‘not Amazon’ for weapons to Ukraine, says defence secretary
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the United Kingdom is not an Amazon delivery service for weapons to Ukraine, suggesting Kyiv could express more “gratitude” to its allies in the face of Russia’s invasion.
“There is a slight word of caution which is, whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude,” Wallace told British media on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius.
“Sometimes you’re persuading countries to give up their own stocks. And yes, the war is a noble war and yes, we see it as you doing a war not just for yourselves but also our freedoms.
“But sometimes you’ve got to persuade lawmakers on the Hill in America,” Wallace said, referring to the US Congress.
Wallace also recalled that after receiving a list of weapons requests from Ukraine last year, he told officials in Kyiv, “I am not Amazon”.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 15:58(15:58 GMT)
Zelenskyy says he had a ‘ very good, powerful meeting’ with Biden
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Lithuania and said he had “a very good, powerful meeting” with Biden.
“The meeting was at least twice as long as planned, and it was as meaningful as it needed to be,” he said in a tweet and added that they discussed all topics ranging from long-range support to weapons.
A very good, powerful meeting with Mr. President Biden @POTUS.
The meeting was at least twice as long as planned, and it was as meaningful as it needed to be. If the protocol had not stopped the meeting, we would have talked even longer. All the topics. Long-term support.…
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023
- 12 Jul 2023 - 15:39(15:39 GMT)
Erdogan says he is ‘more hopeful than ever’ about US F-16 sale
Erdogan says he is “more hopeful than ever” for the sale of F-16 fighter jets from the United States to Turkey after he held talks with Biden in Vilnius.
Biden’s administration will move ahead with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in consultation with the US Congress, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday, a day after Ankara gave the green light for Sweden to join NATO.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 15:23(15:23 GMT)
Russia’s Putin has no plans to speak to Turkey’s Erdogan yet: Kremlin
Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov says Putin has no plans to talk to Erdogan yet, according to a report by Russian state news agency TASS.
Speaking at a news conference after the NATO summit in Vilnius, Erdogan told reporters that Russia had initially reacted negatively to Turkey releasing soldiers to Ukraine who had been captured by Russian forces but it later changed its attitude.
Erdogan also added that Turkey is willing to be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine if both parties propose the idea.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 15:05(15:05 GMT)
Turkey’s Erdogan expects to see concrete steps from Sweden
Erdogan says he expects Sweden to take concrete steps against “terrorism” as per the agreement between it and Turkey in return for Ankara ratifying Stockholm’s NATO accession.
Speaking after the NATO summit in Vilnius, Erdogan said Sweden will support updating Turkey’s customs agreement with the European Union as well as visa-free travel.
The Turkish president added that he will forward a bill to ratify Sweden’s NATO accession to parliament when it reconvenes in autumn.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 14:56(14:56 GMT)
Russian defence ministry says Wagner is completing handover of its weapons
Russia’s Ministry of Defence says the Wagner mercenary group, which staged a brief mutiny last month, is completing the handover of its weapons.
Earlier, the Kremlin said Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had met Putin in Moscow after the aborted rebellion.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 14:40(14:40 GMT)
G7 declaration on security framework for Ukraine shows long-term support: Macron
The G7’s declaration on a security framework for Ukraine shows its long-term support for Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron says at the NATO summit in Vilnius.
Macron added that he hoped Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would quickly ratify Sweden’s entry into NATO.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 14:22(14:22 GMT)
Russia’s Medvedev says NATO’s Ukraine aid brings world war closer
Increased assistance for Ukraine from NATO members brings the threat of a third world war closer, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s powerful Security Council, has warned.
Medvedev said pledges of military aid from the military alliance to Kyiv would not deter Russia from achieving its goals in Ukraine.
Russia’s foreign minister issued warnings that Moscow has no intention of ending its war.
Read more here.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 13:57(13:57 GMT)
Biden says G7 will back Ukraine long into future
Biden says the G7 has made a clear statement that its support to Ukraine would last long into the future after a declaration outlined a multilateral framework to support Ukraine.
“We’re going to be there as long as it takes,” Biden said.
Speaking alongside Biden, Zelenskyy said the multilateral accord is a “significant security victory” for Ukraine.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 13:42(13:42 GMT)
‘NATO-Ukraine Council can give us institutional clarity’: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says the NATO-Ukraine Council can give his country “institutional clarity” as part of Kyiv’s path towards NATO membership.
“It is important for us that the NATO-Ukraine Council will be an instrument of integration, not just partnership,” he said in a tweet.
We all need certainty – in particular, institutional certainty. And it is very good that the NATO-Ukraine Council can really give us the necessary institutional certainty. It is important for us that the NATO-Ukraine Council will be an instrument of integration, not just… pic.twitter.com/R5RLkxJYxA
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023
- 12 Jul 2023 - 13:37(13:37 GMT)
Security pledges to be part of long-term support strategy for Kyiv: Scholz
Germany’s chancellor says: “The security pledges to Ukraine issued by several countries within the G7 framework are meant to be part of a long-term strategy to support Kyiv.”
“It is about a security partnership that’s urgently needed and that will enable the participating countries to specify their contributions [to Kyiv], embedding these contributions in a longer-term strategy that Ukraine can rely on,” Scholz told reporters at the NATO summit in Vilnius.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 13:12(13:12 GMT)
Ukraine and Sweden sign agreement to cooperate on defence, exchange of classified information
Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov, says in a tweet that on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius Sweden and Ukraine signed an agreement to cooperate on defence procurement and also exchange information on classified information.
More good news from Vilnius!
Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement on cooperation in defense procurement. This document provides great opportunities both for our Armed Forces and for Swedish companies like SAAB and others.
Thank you to my friend & colleague, @PlJonson
United by… pic.twitter.com/HPeZbOcIah
— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) July 12, 2023
- 12 Jul 2023 - 12:50(12:50 GMT)
‘Russia does not get a vote in who joins NATO’: US security adviser Sullivan
In an interview with the US broadcaster ABC, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Russia “does not get a vote” in deciding who gets to join NATO.
Sullivan added that Biden would discuss long-range missiles with Zelenskyy.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 12:24(12:24 GMT)
How does a country join NATO?
- 12 Jul 2023 - 12:13(12:13 GMT)
Why did Turkey change its mind on Sweden’s NATO membership?
- 12 Jul 2023 - 11:48(11:48 GMT)
Biden will be straightforward with Zelenskyy on Ukraine’s NATO membership: Sullivan
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says US President Joe Biden will be “straightforward” with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding Kyiv’s NATO membership pathway.
In an interview with US broadcaster MSNBC, Sullivan said: “He knows that President Zelenskyy has strong views and isn’t afraid to express those views. And he, President Biden, also is very straightforward and honest and candid with President Zelenskyy. That will be the character of the meeting they have.”
- 12 Jul 2023 - 11:35(11:35 GMT)
Russia’s General Surovikin is currently ‘resting’, lawmaker says
General Sergei Surovikin, a deputy commander of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, is “currently resting”, a lawmaker from the ruling party said on Wednesday.
Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defence Committee, is heard saying in a video posted on social media: “Surovikin is currently resting. [He is] not available for now.”
Surovikin has not been since in public since a June 23-24 armed Wagner mutiny, and there have been unconfirmed reports that he was detained for questioning.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 11:29(11:29 GMT)
Listen: What was the global fallout of the Wagner mutiny?
- 12 Jul 2023 - 11:19(11:19 GMT)
Zelenskyy ‘still not happy’ with NATO summit results: AJ correspondent
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “is still not happy with everything he received at this summit”, Al Jazeera’s James Bays, reporting from the NATO summit in Vilnius, says.
“Yesterday he said that the time frame on membership, the fact that there wasn’t one, was absurd. Well, he’s not using such strong language today, but he’s still making it clear he didn’t get everything he wants, he said the results of this summit are good, but they would have been optimal if we had membership,” Bays said.
Bays added that Zelenskyy also defined what he thought NATO’s communique on Ukraine’s membership meant and compared Kyiv’s NATO membership pathway with its European Union membership.
“He said being made a candidate of the EU doesn’t mean ‘I’m an EU member, but it shows a message to Russia and my people’. He said the same would apply if an invitation was issued to Ukraine to be a NATO member,” Bays added.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 10:54(10:54 GMT)
Zelenskyy says he will talk to Biden about long-range missiles for Ukraine
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told reporters in Lithuania that Kyiv needs long-range missiles and added that he would raise the matter during his meeting with US President Joe Biden.
He also thanked Washington for sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, a decision which Zelenskyy acknowledged would have been difficult.
But he highlighted that these weapons were important for Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 10:49(10:49 GMT)
UK says new security arrangements no substitute for Ukraine’s NATO membership
The UK and Ukraine have agreed that new security arrangements due to be announced by global allies would not be a substitute for Ukraine’s membership of NATO, according to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office.
“The prime minister and the president agreed on the importance of the security arrangements to be announced by the G7 this afternoon,” Sunak’s office said, after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in Lithuania.
“Both agreed the arrangements will not be a substitute for NATO membership and looked forward to building on the new security framework as soon as possible.”
- 12 Jul 2023 - 10:40(10:40 GMT)
‘Biggest risk in Ukraine war is Putin winning’: Stoltenberg
In a joint press conference alongside Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that the biggest risk linked to the war in Ukraine would be a military victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Ukraine has the right to choose its own path”, Stoltenberg said, adding that “it is not for Moscow to decide”.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 10:26(10:26 GMT)
Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before: Stoltenberg
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has told reporters in Lithuania that “Ukraine is now closer to NATO than ever before”.
In a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the military alliance’s summit, he told Zelenskyy: “I look forward to the day we meet as allies.”
While Zelenskyy said the results of the NATO summit are good with allies pledging more defence packages, he said an ideal situation would have been an invitation to Kyiv to become a member of the alliance.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 10:00(10:00 GMT)
Russian spy chief says he held Ukraine call with CIA head: TASS
Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin has said that he held a phone call with his CIA counterpart William Burns in late June to discuss “what to do with Ukraine”, according to a report by Russia’s state news agency TASS.
TASS reported that according to Naryshkin, there was still a possibility the two could meet in person.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 09:58(09:58 GMT)
Kremlin dismisses assertion Wagner intended to acquire nuclear devices
The Kremlin has dismissed an assertion by Ukrainian military intelligence that members of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group had intended to acquire nuclear devices during a failed mutiny in June.
Earlier, Reuters reported that Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, had said Wagner fighters reached a nuclear base – known as Voronezh-45 – in an attempt to obtain small Soviet-era nuclear devices.
Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov said they have “no such information” and added that the assertion looked like misinformation.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 09:50(09:50 GMT)
Kremlin says ‘visit to China’ on Putin’s agenda
The Kremlin says a visit by President Vladimir Putin to China is on the agenda, adding the date of the trip would be announced when it is finalised.
Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that now was a good time to maintain the good relations that exist between Moscow and Beijing.
China has not condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine and also downplayed the recent short-lived Wagner rebellion.
At their meeting in Lithuania, NATO leaders said, “The deepening strategic partnership between the People’s Republic of China and Russia and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut the rules-based international order run counter to our values and interests.”
NATO leaders also called on China to condemn Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and abstain from supporting Russia’s war effort in any way.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 09:41(09:41 GMT)
Kremlin says Western security guarantees for Ukraine ‘dangerous’
The Kremlin says it was misguided and “potentially very dangerous” for the West to give Ukraine security guarantees, adding they would infringe on Russia’s own security.
G7 countries are expected to announce an international framework that would pave the way for long-term security assurances to embolden Ukraine in the face of current and future Russian aggression.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 09:24(09:24 GMT)
Australia agrees to give Ukraine new defence package: Zelenskyy
President Zelenskyy says Australia will give Ukraine 30 bushmaster armoured vehicles as part of a new defence package.
“Thank you! A powerful new defence pack, including 30 Bushmasters,” he said in a statement after a meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 09:12(09:12 GMT)
UK says Russia’s chief of general staff made first TV appearance since Wagner mutiny
The UK’s defence ministry has said that Russian Chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov has made his first TV appearance since the aborted Wagner mutiny.
“Gerasimov was seen being briefed by video link by Russian Aerospace Forces Chief of Staff Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov. Afzalov has been in post for at least four years, but this is probably his first public appearance with Gerasimov,” the ministry said in a tweet.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 12 July 2023.
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/W0elAo8I8N
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/CDZMHAFc1S
— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 12, 2023
- 12 Jul 2023 - 08:47(08:47 GMT)
Watch: NATO stops short of offering Ukraine invitation
- 12 Jul 2023 - 08:41(08:41 GMT)
Ukraine says Germany to supply additional Patriot launchers and missiles
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Germany will supply additional Patriot launchers and missiles.
“This is very important for protecting life in Ukraine from Russian terror!” he said in a statement on the Telegram messaging application.
“Long-term support programmes are the best signal to everyone in the world that our Europe will remain a space of security and peace,” he added.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 08:22(08:22 GMT)
US to begin negotiations with Ukraine on bilateral security: Official
The United States will soon begin negotiations with Ukraine on providing long-term security assistance after Western countries announce a broader international framework to support Ukraine.
“G7 leaders agree to enter bilateral negotiations with Ukraine to provide long-term security assistance and ensure they have a capable fighting force to deter Russian aggression in the future and provide support for Ukraine’s good governance reforms and strengthen Ukraine’s economy,” a White House official told reporters.
“The US will begin its negotiations with Ukraine soon.”
- 12 Jul 2023 - 08:15(08:15 GMT)
Zelenskyy expects ‘good news’ from Germany regarding protecting Ukrainians
President Zelenskyy has confirmed a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, hoping it “will be meaningful”.
“We expect good news regarding the protection of the lives of Ukrainians and our defence,” he said in a tweet.
The two leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit.
We started a meeting with Germany 🇩🇪. Dialogue with Olaf Scholz @Bundeskanzler will be meaningful as always. We expect good news regarding the protection of the lives of Ukrainians and our defense.
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 12, 2023
- 12 Jul 2023 - 08:09(08:09 GMT)
Zelenskyy outlines priorities for NATO summit meetings
President Zelenskyy has outlined that Ukraine’s priorities for talks with NATO leaders are new military aid packages, a NATO membership invitation and security guarantees while on the path to accession.
“We need an understanding that we have an invitation [to join NATO] at the time when the security situation allows it,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on the Telegram messaging application.
He is set to meet the military alliance’s leaders on the second day of its summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 07:43(07:43 GMT)
Ukraine’s frustration with NATO ‘understandable’: Estonian PM
Ukraine’s frustration over the lack of a timeline for the war-torn country to join NATO was understandable, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said.
“Ukraine wants to have the peace that NATO’s umbrella is bringing for our country,” she said on the second day of the NATO summit in Vilnius.
“It might be a very short period of time when Ukraine has pushed Russia back to Russia and they have the opportunity to join NATO, then we should do it really fast,” she added.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 07:12(07:12 GMT)
US says aid plan for Ukraine to show Russia time ‘not on its side’
A plan to secure long-term military aid for Ukraine from the G7 countries will signal to Russia that “time is not on its side”, a top US official has said.
“It signals a joint long-term commitment to building a powerful defensive insurance force for Ukraine,” lead White House adviser for European affairs Amanda Sloat told reporters.
“This multilateral declaration will send a significant signal to Russia that time is not on its side.”
- 12 Jul 2023 - 06:45(06:45 GMT)
Ukraine says shot down 11 Russian drones in second night of attacks
Ukraine has said it shot down 11 Russian attack drones overnight over the capital, Kyiv.
“A total of 15 kamikaze drones were involved in the strike. 11 of them were destroyed in the areas of responsibility of the Centre and East air commands,” the Ukrainian Air Force said on social media.
Al Jazeera could not independently verify the air force’s claims.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 06:30(06:30 GMT)
Ukraine F-16 fighter pilot training to start soon in Romania
The training of Ukrainian pilots on US-made F-16 fighter jets is to begin in Romania in August, officials have said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced the Romania training programme on Tuesday alongside Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Denmark’s acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.
“Hopefully, we will be able to see results in the beginning of next year,” Poulsen told reporters.
Read more here.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 05:59(05:59 GMT)
West set to offer Ukraine security commitments amid NATO impasse
Western powers are set to propose long-term security commitments for Ukraine on Wednesday after NATO dashed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hopes of a clear timeline for joining the alliance.
The Ukraine president will hold symbolic talks with NATO’s 31 leaders at their summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, a day after blasting them for not moving faster to bring Ukraine into the fold.
In a bid to reassure the Ukrainian leader, the G7 group of nations is expected to issue a declaration on how they will help Kyiv defeat Russia and deter any new aggression in the coming years.
“As Ukraine makes strategic progress in their counteroffensive … we are stepping up our formal arrangements to protect Ukraine for the long term,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 05:57(05:57 GMT)
UK to provide Ukraine with more ammo, vehicles
The British government has said it will provide Ukraine with more than 70 combat and logistical vehicles, thousands of rounds of ammunition for Challenger 2 tanks, and a 50 million pound ($64.8m) support package for equipment repair.
Britain also said that all Group of Seven (G7) members – itself and Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – were expected to sign a new framework on Wednesday that would provide long-term, bilateral security commitments for Ukraine, that would be detailed in due course.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 05:53(05:53 GMT)
Lavrov says no end to Ukraine war until West stops trying to defeat Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in an interview with Indonesian media, has said the war in Ukraine will not end until the West stops trying to defeat Moscow.
“It will continue until the West abandons its plans to maintain dominance and its obsession with inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia through the hands of its puppet, Kyiv,” he said of the Ukraine conflict.
- 12 Jul 2023 - 05:51(05:51 GMT)
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv for second consecutive night
Russia has launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and its region for a second night in a row, with air defence systems engaged in repelling the strike, a Ukraine military official said, as NATO leaders meet in Vilnius.
“The air raid alert is on! Air defence systems engaged in the region on approach to Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration for the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.
The Kyiv military administration urged on its Telegram channel that people stay in shelters until the raids are over.
Russia-Ukraine war updates: Zelenskyy pushes case for NATO invite
All the updates from July 12 as they happened.
Thank you for joining us. This blog is now closed. These were the updates on the Russia-Ukraine war on Wednesday, July 12.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed NATO and Group of Seven (G7) defence packages for Kyiv, but says an invitation to join the NATO alliance “would have been ideal”.
- Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany are among nations at the NATO meeting to have promised further military aid to Ukraine.
- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the “biggest risk” in the Ukraine war is Russian President Vladimir Putin “winning”.
- Moscow launched a new wave of drone attacks on Kyiv for a second night, according to Ukraine military officials who urged residents to stay in shelters until the raids stopped.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies