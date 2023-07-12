Russia-Ukraine war updates: Zelenskyy pushes case for NATO invite

All the updates from July 12 as they happened.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend a meeting of the NATO-Ukrainie council, during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attend a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at this week's NATO summit in Lithuania [Yves Herman/Reuters]
By Usaid SiddiquiPriyanka Shankar and Arwa Ibrahim
Published On 12 Jul 2023
Updated
12 Jul 2023
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed NATO and Group of Seven (G7) defence packages for Kyiv, but says an invitation to join the NATO alliance “would have been ideal”.
  • Australia, the United Kingdom and Germany are among nations at the NATO meeting to have promised further military aid to Ukraine.
  • NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the “biggest risk” in the Ukraine war is Russian President Vladimir Putin “winning”.
  • Moscow launched a new wave of drone attacks on Kyiv for a second night, according to Ukraine military officials who urged residents to stay in shelters until the raids stopped.