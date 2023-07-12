Russia-Ukraine war updates: Zelenskyy pushes case for NATO invite

US President Joe Biden has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having a “craven lust for land and power” and pledged that the US-led NATO alliance would not falter in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Speaking at the end of a two-day meeting of NATO leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania, Biden praised the people of Lithuania and heralded the addition of Finland to the alliance and the admission soon of its neighbour Sweden.

Biden also said Putin had badly underestimated the resolve of the military alliance.

“NATO is stronger, more energised and yes, more united than ever in its history. Indeed, more vital to our shared future. It didn’t happen by accident. It wasn’t inevitable,” Biden said.

“When Putin, and his craven lust for land and power, unleashed his brutal war on Ukraine, he was betting NATO would break apart. He thought NATO would break. He thought our unity would shatter at the first testing. He thought democratic leaders would be weak. But he thought wrong.”