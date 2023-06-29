Live updates,

Live: Wagner will not fight in Ukraine war, says Russian official

Lawmaker announces decision after the mercenary force led an armed rebellion, having refused to formally align with Russia’s army.

Wagner Group fighters
Fighters of the Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia,[Stringer/File Photo/Reuters]
By Edna Mohamed and Federica Marsi
Published On 29 Jun 2023
  • Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been notified that his forces will no longer fight in Ukraine after he refused to sign Russian military contracts, a senior lawmaker said.
  • The Kremlin declines to answer questions about Sergey Surovikin, the Russian general reportedly detained after the Wagner Group’s aborted weekend rebellion.