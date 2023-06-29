Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Wagner will not fight in Ukraine war, says Russian official
Lawmaker announces decision after the mercenary force led an armed rebellion, having refused to formally align with Russia’s army.
- Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been notified that his forces will no longer fight in Ukraine after he refused to sign Russian military contracts, a senior lawmaker said.
- The Kremlin declines to answer questions about Sergey Surovikin, the Russian general reportedly detained after the Wagner Group’s aborted weekend rebellion.