Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Crisis shows ‘real cracks’ in Russia: US

Wagner Group’s aborted revolt exposes ‘real cracks’ in Russian president’s authority, US secretary of state says.

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Video Duration 02 minutes 31 seconds
By Mersiha GadzoKate Mayberry and Umut Uras
Published On 25 Jun 2023

  • Russia’s crisis involving the Wagner Group’s aborted revolt against the Kremlin has exposed “real cracks” in President Vladimir Putin’s authority, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says.

  • China says it supports Russia in “protecting national stability”, in Beijing’s first official remarks on the short-lived armed uprising.