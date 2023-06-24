Russia-Ukraine updates: Wagner boss orders troops to pull back
Updates Saturday June 25: Prigozhin’s backdown came after Belarus’s leader Alexander Lukashenko said he negotiated with the mercenary boss.
Video Duration 02 minutes 59 seconds
- This blog is now closed. Thanks for joining us. These were the updates on the Russia-Ukraine war for Saturday, June 24:
- Mercenary Wagner Group’s boss Yevgeny Prigozhin says he ordered his forces, who had been advancing on Moscow, to turn around and return to their bases to avoid bloodshed. He reportedly will go into exile in Belarus as part of the deal.