Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy, Putin assess counteroffensive
Putin says Kyiv’s forces have ‘no chance’ as Zelenskyy tells the BBC the counteroffensive is ‘slower’ than expected.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow has observed a “lull in Ukraine’s counteroffensive and claims Kyiv’s troops have “no chance”.
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the BBC that the progress of Ukraine’s counteroffensive is “slower than desired”.