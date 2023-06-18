Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live: UK says Moscow, Kyiv suffering heavy losses
Russian losses are probably at their highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, UK military says.
- UK says Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Kyiv fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas.
- Ukrainian forces say they have destroyed a “significant” ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in the southern region of Kherson.