Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live: UK says Moscow, Kyiv suffering heavy losses

Russian losses are probably at their highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, UK military says.

By Hamza Mohamed
Published On 18 Jun 2023
  • UK says Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of military casualties as Kyiv fights to dislodge the Kremlin’s forces from occupied areas.
  • Ukrainian forces say they have destroyed a “significant” ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in the southern region of Kherson.