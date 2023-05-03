Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia opens probe into Kremlin attack

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force, said he believes a promised counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops has already begun and that his forces are observing heightened activity along the front.

In an audio message published by his press service on social media, Prigozhin said that the “active phase” of the counteroffensive would begin in the coming days.

“I believe the advance of the Ukrainian army has already begun … We are seeing the greatest possible activity both on the perimeter and within the front lines,” Prigozhin said.

“I, therefore, believe that it has all already started. And I believe it will all enter an active phase in the very near future. It could be a matter of days.”