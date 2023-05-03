Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia opens probe into Kremlin attack

Russia says it has opened a ‘criminal case’ after it said it shot down drones targeting Putin’s residence overnight.

By Edna Mohamed and Farah Najjar
Published On 3 May 2023

This live blog is now closed, thank you for joining us. These were the updates on the Russia-Ukraine war on Wednesday, May 3:

  • Russia opens “terrorism” probe after Moscow said it shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin’s residence.
  • Ukraine denies Russia’s claim that Kyiv tried to attack the Kremlin overnight.
  • Tensions are soaring over the alleged incident, which Washington says it cannot confirm.
  • The head of Russia’s Wagner Group says Ukraine’s counteroffensive has already begun, with his forces witnessing heightened activity along the front line.
  •  At least 21 civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and the surrounding region, according to Kyiv.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Finland to meet the leaders of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.