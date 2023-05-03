Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia opens probe into Kremlin attack

- 3 May 2023 - 20:06(20:06 GMT)
Ukraine counteroffensive under way: Wagner head
Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force, said he believes a promised counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops has already begun and that his forces are observing heightened activity along the front.
In an audio message published by his press service on social media, Prigozhin said that the “active phase” of the counteroffensive would begin in the coming days.
“I believe the advance of the Ukrainian army has already begun … We are seeing the greatest possible activity both on the perimeter and within the front lines,” Prigozhin said.
“I, therefore, believe that it has all already started. And I believe it will all enter an active phase in the very near future. It could be a matter of days.”
- 3 May 2023 - 19:45(19:45 GMT)
Zelenskyy to speak in The Hague, Dutch government says
Zelenskyy is expected to speak in the Netherlands on Thursday, the Dutch government has said.
In an invitation, the Dutch foreign ministry said Zelenskyy was expected to deliver a speech titled, “No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine”.
- 3 May 2023 - 18:50(18:50 GMT)
Russia opens terrorism probe after Kremlin drone attack
Russia has opened a terrorism probe after Moscow said it shot down two drones aimed at Putin’s residence and accused Ukraine of a “terrorist” assassination attempt.
“The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism in connection with an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia,” the committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.
- 3 May 2023 - 18:37(18:37 GMT)
Latest US arms package to Ukraine valued at $300m: Blinken
The United States will continue to stand with Ukraine as it defends itself from “Russia’s war of aggression”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.
“Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorising our 37th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $300m,” he said.
The package, Blinken said, includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, howitzers, artillery and tank ammunition, anti-tank weapons, rockets, small arms and ammunition, trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, and spare parts and other field equipment.
“This latest package will help Ukraine continue to bravely defend itself in the face of Russia’s brutal, unprovoked, and unjustified war. Russia could end its war today. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes,” he said.
- 3 May 2023 - 18:31(18:31 GMT)
Zelenskyy says death toll in attacks on Kherson rises to 21
The death toll from Russian attacks on Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has risen to 21 people, Zelenskyy said.
“As of now, 21 people have been killed! 48 wounded!” Zelenskyy said on Telegram. He said the shelling hit “a railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket and a gas station”.
- 3 May 2023 - 18:10(18:10 GMT)
Germany condemns ‘ruthless’ jailing of Belarus activist
Germany slammed the sentencing of a Belarusian activist who was arrested after his flight was forced to land in the country to serve eight years in prison.
“The verdict against Roman Protasevich is another example of the ruthless moves by those in power in Belarus against democratic forces and independent media,” the foreign ministry said on Twitter.
The sentence against Raman #Protasevich is yet another example of the ruthless actions of the 🇧🇾 regime against democratic forces and independent media. The over 1,400 political prisoners in #Belarus must be released.
— GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) May 3, 2023
- 3 May 2023 - 18:03(18:03 GMT)
White House: Cannot confirm if Ukraine attacked Kremlin
The White House has said it was aware of reports that Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones but could not authenticate or confirm the allegations.
“We are aware of the reports but are unable to confirm the … authenticity of them at this time,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
- 3 May 2023 - 17:59(17:59 GMT)
White House announced new arms package for Ukraine
The White House has announced a new shipment of heavy artillery and rocket ammunition for Ukraine before its planned offensive.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced “a new package of security assistance to help Ukraine continue to defend itself”.
This includes ammunition for the highly accurate US-made HIMARS multiple rocket systems, “as well as additional howitzer, artillery and mortar rounds and anti-armour capabilities,” she said.
Jean-Pierre cited “extensive work by the US government over the past few months to fulfil Ukraine’s request ahead of its planned counteroffensive”.
- 3 May 2023 - 17:17(17:17 GMT)
Kyiv says death toll in strikes on Kherson rises to 18
Ukraine has said that Russian strikes on the southern region of Kherson killed at least 18 people and wounded 46 others, and that attacks on the front-line region were continuing.
“As of now, we know about 18 dead and 46 wounded,” the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram. “Russian attacks on Kherson continue.”
Ukrainian officials earlier said 16 people were killed in the region.
- 3 May 2023 - 16:43(16:43 GMT)
Blinken says sceptical of Moscow claims after drone ‘attack’
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he is highly sceptical of any allegations made by Russia, after Moscow claimed Kyiv had launched a drone attack on the Kremlin.
“I’ve seen the reports. I cannot validate them, we simply don’t know,” Blinken said at an event in Washington. “I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt.”
Blinken, at the event hosted by the Washington Post for World Press Freedom Day, reiterated calls for the release of US journalist Evan Gershkovich, who is being held in Russia on charges of espionage and whom Washington considers a hostage.
Blinken said wrongful detentions of foreign citizens by Moscow only serve to further isolate it.
- 3 May 2023 - 16:31(16:31 GMT)
Russia’s Medvedev calls for ‘elimination’ of Zelenskyy
Russia’s former President Dmitry Medvedev has called for the “physical elimination” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.
“After today’s terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his cabal,” said Medvedev.
- 3 May 2023 - 16:00(16:00 GMT)
Zelenskyy denies attacking the Kremlin
Zelenskyy denies attacking the Kremlin or Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow; we fight on our territory,” Zelenskyy told a news conference in Helsinki.
Earlier on Wednesday, Russia accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin.
- 3 May 2023 - 15:43(15:43 GMT)
Nordic states back Ukraine’s NATO and EU aspirations
The Nordic countries support Ukraine’s efforts to join the EU and NATO.
“The Nordic countries will continue their political, financial, humanitarian and military support for as long as it takes,” the leaders of Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland said in a joint statement with Zelenskyy.
- 3 May 2023 - 15:19(15:19 GMT)
Sixteen people killed in strike in Kherson: Ukraine
The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said that 16 people were killed in a Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kherson region.
It added that 12 of those were killed in the city of Kherson, where a further 22 people were wounded.
Ukrainian officials said Russian forces attacked a superstore and a railway station on Wednesday morning.
- 3 May 2023 - 15:04(15:04 GMT)
EU countries finalise deal to buy ammo for Kyiv
After weeks of disputes between countries, European Union countries finalised a scheme to jointly buy ammunition for Ukraine.
Sweden, the current holder of the EU’s rotating presidency, said the ambassadors approved the decision “to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces through 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) for joint procurement of ammunition and missiles”.
Details of the compromise were not immediately available.
The joint procurement scheme is part of a broader EU drive to get one million artillery shells and missiles to Ukraine over the next 12 months after Kyiv said it urgently needs such munitions to fight Russia’s invading forces.
- 3 May 2023 - 14:44(14:44 GMT)
Russian official urges no negotiations with Zelenskyy
The speaker of Russia’s parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, demanded using “weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime” in response to an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin on Wednesday.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Volodin said that Russia should not negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the attack, which Kyiv denied.
- 3 May 2023 - 14:27(14:27 GMT)
US investigating accusation of assassination attempt
A US official said the United States is investigating Moscow’s charge that Ukraine unsuccessfully tried to kill Putin with a drone attack.
“We are still trying to validate this information,” the US official anonymously said.
“If there was anything, there was no warning.”
- 3 May 2023 - 14:18(14:18 GMT)
Fear among Ukrainians of ‘false flag’ attack: AJ correspondent
Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford, reporting from Kyiv, says the Ukrainian official’s statement denying Kyiv’s involvement in the alleged drone attack is Russia’s attempt at a “false flag”.
“Basically, what he is saying is that this is the fear amongst Ukrainians of the false flag attack. It wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve seen something like that,” Stratford said.
“At the beginning of the war, there were false flags used by pro-Russian separatists in Russian-controlled territories, and that was seen by many as a precursor for a full scale invasion.”
Stratford added that the footage, which is yet to be verified, looks “dubious” but that the alleged attack comes at a time when Kyiv has been vocal about an upcoming counteroffensive.
“Interestingly, over the last couple of minutes or so, we have heard air sirens over Kyiv during the day. We haven’t heard that for some time. So you can imagine the city is tense. ”
As for the drones over the Kremlin. It’s all predictable… Russia is clearly preparing a large-scale terrorist attack. That's why it first detains a large allegedly subversive group in Crimea. And then it demonstrates "drones over the Kremlin". First of all, Ukraine wages an…
— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) May 3, 2023
- 3 May 2023 - 14:03(14:03 GMT)
Russia may sabotage undersea cables: NATO
NATO’s intelligence chief David Cattler said there is a heightened risk Russia may sabotage undersea cables to punish Western nations for supporting Ukraine.
“There are heightened concerns that Russia may target undersea cables and other critical infrastructure in an effort to disrupt Western life to gain leverage against those nations that are providing security to Ukraine,” Cattler told reporters.
“The Russians are more active than we have seen them in years in this domain,” he said.
- 3 May 2023 - 13:49(13:49 GMT)
Hard to tell which drones used in alleged attack: Analyst
Pavel Felgenhauer, a Russian defence analyst, said it is hard to say which drones were used in the alleged attack but that Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time.
“There are different kinds of anti-drone capabilities like missiles and machine guns. Something did explode but it is hard to say exactly what,” Felgenhauer said.
He explained that the problem here is that next week, on May 9, is the Victory Day parade, during which Putin will be in Red Square.
The Kremlin has already said that the attempt was in preparation to target the president while he is vulnerable next week.
In response, “The Russians could attack the presidential offices in central Kyiv. President Zelenskyy is not in Kyiv [currently]; he went to Finland, but such an attack could possibly happen.”
- 3 May 2023 - 13:36(13:36 GMT)
Kyiv had nothing to do with drone attack: Official
A senior Ukrainian presidential official has denied Kyiv’s role in the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.
Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters news agency that the allegation that Kyiv was behind the attack, and Russia’s arrest of alleged Ukrainian saboteurs could mean Moscow was preparing for a “large-scale terrorist provocation” soon.
“Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin. We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not resolve any military tasks,” he said.
“In my opinion, it is absolutely obvious that both ‘reports about an attack on the Kremlin’ and simultaneously the supposed detention of Ukrainian saboteurs in Crimea.”
- 3 May 2023 - 13:20(13:20 GMT)
Ukraine’s offensive has already begun, says Wagner boss
The head of Russia’s Wagner Group says Ukraine’s counteroffensive has begun, with heightened activity along the front line.
In a statement published by his press service on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin said the “active phase” of the counteroffensive would begin in the coming days.
- 3 May 2023 - 13:05(13:05 GMT)
Eight people killed in Kherson attack: Ukraine
Eight people have been killed in an attack on a hypermarket and a railway station in Kherson, Ukrainian officials say.
Three people were killed in an artillery attack while shopping in the hypermarket, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office said.
Local officials said one person was killed when the city railway station was bombarded, three energy workers were killed while carrying out repairs in a nearby village and a man was killed in a residential building in another settlement.
“When the enemy can achieve nothing on the battlefield, it strikes at peaceful cities,” Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhii Cherevatyi said.
- 3 May 2023 - 12:48(12:48 GMT)
‘Another threat from the Kremlin’, says Zelenskyy’s spokeswoman
President Zelenskyy’s spokesperson Luliia Mendel has called the Kremlin’s allegation of an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin “another threat” from Russia.
“Another threat from the Kremlin. At the beginning of the war, it made several attempts to assassinate Volodymyr Zelenskyy and kept silent about this,” she said on Twitter.
“How much trust do we have in Russian information about alleged Ukrainian drone attacks on the Kremlin? After years of lies and provocations?”
The Kremlin earlier said the attempt was aimed at harming Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Another threat from the Kremlin. At the beginning of the war, it made several attempts to assassinate Volodymyr Zelenskyy and kept silent about this. How much trust do we have in Russian information about alleged Ukrainian drone attacks on the Kremlin? After years of lies and…
— Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) May 3, 2023
- 3 May 2023 - 12:34(12:34 GMT)
Ukraine will launch offensive ‘soon’: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces soon and that he was sure Kyiv would be supplied with modern warplanes.
Speaking at a news conference in Finland, NATO’s newest member, Zelenskyy, also said that one of the reasons he came to Helsinki was that Kyiv wanted to become a member of the military alliance.
- 3 May 2023 - 12:19(12:19 GMT)
Kremlin’s May 9 Victory Day parade to go ahead: TASS
The Kremlin says that the May 9 Victory Day parade will go ahead despite the alleged drone attack, according to a report by Russian state news agency TASS.
On Wednesday, Moscow accused Kyiv of attempting an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin with the intention of killing Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- 3 May 2023 - 12:14(12:14 GMT)
Video on Russian social media appears to show smoke over Kremlin
A video circulating on Russian social media appears to show a plume of smoke over Moscow’s Kremlin according to a Reuters report.
The video was posted in the early hours of Wednesday on a group for residents of a neighbourhood that faces the Kremlin across the Moskva River and picked up by Russian media outlets.
Moscow has accused Ukraine of attempting an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin with the aim of killing President Vladimir Putin who has a residence in the walled complex.
- 3 May 2023 - 12:09(12:09 GMT)
Russia accuses Ukraine of attempted drone attack on Kremlin
Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting an overnight drone attack on the Kremlin with the aim of killing President Vladimir Putin.
The allegation was made on Wednesday by the Kremlin and reported by several Russian news agencies.
Russian officials said Putin was not injured and there was no material damage to the Kremlin buildings.
- 3 May 2023 - 11:58(11:58 GMT)
Moscow mayor bans civilian drones in the city
Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin says he is banning the use of unauthorised civilian drones in the city, after several drone attacks in Russia that authorities have blamed on Ukraine.
Sobyanin announced the move on Telegram six days before the May 9 Victory Day holiday, when Russia holds a military parade on Moscow’s Red Square to commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
- 3 May 2023 - 11:45(11:45 GMT)
EU to increase ammunition support to Ukraine
The European Union pledges to increase support to Ukraine with the delivery of additional ammunition, the president of the bloc said.
Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, “Ukraine is heroically resisting the brutal Russian invader. We stand by our promise to support Ukraine and its people, for as long as it takes.
“But Ukraine’s brave soldiers need sufficient military equipment to defend their country. Europe is stepping up its support on 3 tracks.”
She added that member states are delivering and will jointly procure more ammunition to support Ukraine.
Ukraine is heroically resisting the brutal Russian invader. We stand by our promise to support Ukraine and its people, for as long as it takes.
But Ukraine’s brave soldiers need sufficient military equipment to defend their country.
Europe is stepping up its support on 3… pic.twitter.com/FImB7SSkHp
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 3, 2023
- 3 May 2023 - 11:24(11:24 GMT)
Weekend curfew announced in Kherson
A 58-hour weekend curfew has been announced in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kherson, the head of the region announced.
Alexander Prokudin said on Telegram, “From 20:00 Moscow time on May 5, a curfew will begin in Kherson, [it] will last until 06:00 on May 8.
“During these 58 hours, it is forbidden to move and be on the streets of the city. Also, the city will be closed for entry and exit.”
Prokudin added that the curfew was introduced so “that law enforcement officers can do their job and not put you in danger”.
- 3 May 2023 - 11:03(11:03 GMT)
Port of Taman restricted after fire on fuel depot
Rail deliveries to Russia’s Black Sea port of Taman will be restricted until further notice, Russian Railways said on its website, after a fuel depot caught fire near a bridge.
The company did not provide the reason for the restrictions.
Flames and black smoke billowed over large tanks emblazoned with red lettering reading “Flammable” in videos from Taman posted on Russian social media.
Taman’s oil transhipment hub, which lies across the Kerch Strait from Crimea, has the capacity to handle 20 million tonnes of crude oil, oil products and liquefied petroleum gas a year.
The Kerch Strait was damaged last October in an attack that Russia blamed on Ukraine, and has yet to be fully restored.
- 3 May 2023 - 10:46(10:46 GMT)
Zelenskyy to travel to Berlin on May 13
Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Berlin on May 13, the German newspaper Tagesspiegel report.
According to the report, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive the Ukrainian president with military honours on May 14 before Zelenskyy flys to Aachen later in the day to receive the 2023 Charlemagne Prize.
The prize was created in 1950 after the second world war and is given to those whose exceptional work is performed in the service of European unity.
- 3 May 2023 - 10:26(10:26 GMT)
Pope Francis greets envoy to Russian Orthodox Church
Pope Francis greeted the foreign envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church, days after revealing a secret “mission” to end the war in Ukraine.
Metropolitan Anthony attended Francis’s weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square and greeted Francis at the end.
While in Budapest, he met Metropolitan Hilarion, Anthony’s predecessor, as the foreign envoy of Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian church who has strongly supported the Kremlin’s war and justified it on religious grounds.
Francis was asked if Hilarion and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has maintained relations with Moscow, could facilitate mediation of the war.
He replied, “You can imagine that in this meeting, we didn’t only talk about Little Red Riding Hood, right?”
He also repeated his willingness to do whatever it takes to end the war.
- 3 May 2023 - 10:03(10:03 GMT)
Grain talks to be held in Moscow with the UN
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that talks between Russia and the United Nations on the Black Sea grain deal will be held in Moscow on May 5.
She added that the UN would be represented by top trade official Rebeca Grynspan.
On a call with reporters, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said, “The Russian side will continue contacts with both UN and other representatives, in the hope that the terms of the deal will be fulfilled after all.”
He added: “Of course, Russia will not do anything further that will be contrary to its interests.”
Russia has previously complained that its own food and fertiliser exports are still facing significant obstacles and has repeatedly cast doubt on whether it will renew the deal.
- 3 May 2023 - 09:39(09:39 GMT)
Three people killed in attack in Kherson: Ukrainian minister
At least three civilians were killed and five wounded in a Russian attack on a hypermarket in Kherson, the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said the victims were customers and employees of the hypermarket.
“We cannot negotiate with Russian murderers. They must be brought to justice. Or destroyed”, Klymenko said.
The prosecutor’s office said a man was also killed in a Russian attack on a village in the Kherson region on Wednesday morning.
Ukraine recaptured Kherson last November after nearly eight months of occupation by Russian forces.
- 3 May 2023 - 09:19(09:19 GMT)
Zelenskyy arrives in Helsinki for one day Nordic summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Finland for meetings with his Nordic counterparts to discuss the war and European relations.
“The theme of the summit is Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the Nordic countries’ continued support for Ukraine, Ukraine’s relationship with the EU and NATO, and Ukraine’s initiative for a just peace,” the Swedish government said in a statement.
The Ukrainian leader will meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, as well as the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland, according to statements by the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian governments.
- 3 May 2023 - 08:50(08:50 GMT)
Turkey to host meeting with Russian and Ukrainian officials
Turkey plans to host a meeting with Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul later this week to discuss extending the Black Sea grain deal, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.
The deputy defence ministers of the three countries are expected in Istanbul on Friday, Akar was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu.
Both countries “lean towards” extending the grain exports, Akar said.
“We hope that the grain deal will continue without any disruptions,” he said, adding it is critical to avoid a “global food crisis.”
Akar’s comments came after the Kremlin last week said that an extension is unlikely.
- 3 May 2023 - 08:21(08:21 GMT)
US rumoured to send $300m in military aid to Kyiv
US officials said on Tuesday night that the United States has agreed to send Ukraine about $300m in additional military aid, including ammunition.
The new package by the US will include Hydra-70 rockets, which are unguided rockets fired from aircraft and an undisclosed number of missiles for HIMARS, the officials said who spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid has not yet been formally announced.
The shipment comes as Ukrainian officials say they are preparing a counteroffensive.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said they are in the “home stretch, when we can say: ‘Yes, everything is ready.’”
Once officially announced, this will be the 37th package of Pentagon stocks to go to Ukraine since the war began in February 2022, bringing total US military aid to about $36bn.
- 3 May 2023 - 07:54(07:54 GMT)
Russia says saboteurs were carrying ‘bomb components’
Russia’s FSB security service says members of a Ukrainian sabotage network it had arrested were carrying “explosive devices and detonators”.
It said the bomb components had been smuggled into Russia from Bulgaria via Turkey and Georgia.
The FSB said that the group had been planning to assassinate political leaders including the Moscow-installed head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov.
“There is no doubt that the people who ordered these crimes are in Kyiv,” Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel.
The FSB said the same group had carried out sabotage on a railway in February.
- 3 May 2023 - 07:44(07:44 GMT)
Russian warplanes to participate in Belarusian airspace patrol exercise
Belarus will hold another round of checks of the combat readiness of its military in May, including joint patrols of its airspace by Belarusian and Russian warplanes, the country’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The checks will be mainly focused on units deployed in the Grodno, Brest and Minsk regions, according to the statement issued on Wednesday.
Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine last February, deploying thousands of forces to its neighbour under the pretext of military drills before launching its offensive.
The two countries have since agreed to intensify their military cooperation and held joint aviation exercises in Belarus in January.
Belarus has backed Russia over its invasion of Ukraine but repeatedly ruled out joining the conflict.
According to Kyiv, Russia continues to use Belarusian airspace for drone and missile attacks.
- 3 May 2023 - 07:20(07:20 GMT)
Russia arrests seven Ukrainian intelligence agents: State media
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) says seven people connected with Ukrainian intelligence services have been detained in Crimea, state-owned news agency TASS reported.
In a statement, FSB said attacks against Russian-backed Crimea Governor Sergey Aksyonov and other officials had been thwarted.
“The FSB has broken up the activities of an agent network of Ukrainian military intelligence planning to carry out major sabotage and terrorist attacks in Crimea,” the security service was quoted as saying.
Crimea has come under repeated attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Kyiv has repeatedly declared its intention to retake the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014 to an international outcry.
- 3 May 2023 - 07:12(07:12 GMT)
Missile production must double, Russian defence minister says
Russia’s defence minister urged a state company to double its production of missiles as an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive looms and both Moscow’s and Kyiv’s forces are reportedly experiencing ammunition constraints.
Military analysts have been trying to determine whether Russia is running low on high-precision ammunition as its missile barrages against Ukraine have become less frequent and smaller in scale.
Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu said the state-owned Tactical Missiles Corporation had fulfilled its contracts in a timely manner, but added, “Right now, it is necessary to double the production of high-precision weapons in the shortest possible time.”
- 3 May 2023 - 07:06(07:06 GMT)
Fuel depot on fire near crucial Crimea bridge
A fuel storage facility is ablaze near a critical bridge linking Russia’s mainland with Crimea though the cause of the fire is unclear.
The incident comes days after Moscow blamed Ukraine for a drone attack that set fire to an oil depot on Crimea’s Sevastopol city. Flames and black smoke billowed over what appeared to be large tanks emblazoned with red warnings of “Flammable” in videos posted on Russian social media.
“The fire has been classified as the highest rank of difficulty,” Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the Krasnodar region across the Sea of Azov from Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app
No casualties were reported.
Kondratyev said the blaze broke out in the village of Volna. The hamlet is close to the Crimean bridge over the Kerch Strait, a major artery for Russian forces, as it links the mainland to the Crimean Peninsula that was annexed in 2014 from Ukraine.
- 3 May 2023 - 07:01(07:01 GMT)
Ukraine shoots down drones after Russian night attack
Russia launched a third straight night of air raids with a drone slamming into a building in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Ukraine’s Air Force Command said it destroyed 21 of the 26 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones deployed by Russia. Kyiv officials said defence systems eliminated those sent over the capital with no initial reports of casualties or destruction.
“All enemy targets were identified and shot down in the airspace around the capital,” the military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.
Air raid sirens blared for several hours in Kyiv, the surrounding region, and most of eastern Ukraine with the skies only clearing towards dawn.
One of the drones hit an administrative building in Dnipro, the administrative centre of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Serhiy Lisak said on Telegram. It was set on fire but the blaze was extinguished by morning.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia opens probe into Kremlin attack
Russia says it has opened a ‘criminal case’ after it said it shot down drones targeting Putin’s residence overnight.
This live blog is now closed, thank you for joining us. These were the updates on the Russia-Ukraine war on Wednesday, May 3:
- Russia opens “terrorism” probe after Moscow said it shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin’s residence.
- Ukraine denies Russia’s claim that Kyiv tried to attack the Kremlin overnight.
- Tensions are soaring over the alleged incident, which Washington says it cannot confirm.
- The head of Russia’s Wagner Group says Ukraine’s counteroffensive has already begun, with his forces witnessing heightened activity along the front line.
- At least 21 civilians were killed in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and the surrounding region, according to Kyiv.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Finland to meet the leaders of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies