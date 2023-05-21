Live updates,

G7 summit live news: Zelenskyy seeks diplomatic, military support

Ukraine president will plead for more diplomatic and military support in Hiroshima as he joins G7 talks in Japan.

US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron, stand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (centre) as they pose for a photo before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023 [Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters]
By Zaheena Rasheed and John Power
Published On 21 May 2023
  • The final day of the Group of Seven leaders’ summit is under way in Japan’s Hiroshima, with all eyes on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his talks with international leaders.
  • Zelenskyy, who made a dramatic entrance at the summit last night, held bilateral talks this morning with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.