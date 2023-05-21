Live updatesLive updates,
G7 summit live news: Zelenskyy seeks diplomatic, military support
Ukraine president will plead for more diplomatic and military support in Hiroshima as he joins G7 talks in Japan.
- The final day of the Group of Seven leaders’ summit is under way in Japan’s Hiroshima, with all eyes on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his talks with international leaders.
- Zelenskyy, who made a dramatic entrance at the summit last night, held bilateral talks this morning with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.