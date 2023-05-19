Live updatesLive updates,
G7 summit live news: Ukraine casts shadow over Hiroshima meeting
The war in Ukraine, China’s growing clout and North Korea’s weapons programme are likely to dominate talks in Japan.
- Japan is hosting the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, the hometown of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, from May 19 -21, welcoming leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The European Union is also a “non-enumerated member”.
- The event began on Friday morning with Kishida welcoming the visiting leaders and officials at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park where they laid wreaths for the thousands of people who were killed when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city in 1945.