Live updatesLive updates,
Ukraine-Russia live: Black Sea grain deal hangs in the balance
Russia casts doubts that it will renew the UN-brokered agreement, which is set to expire on Thursday.
- The last ship has left a port in Ukraine under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain, a day before Russia could quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports.
- Ukraine denies Russia’s claim that a United States-made Patriot defence system was destroyed, while US officials told Reuters the unit was likely damaged but not knocked out.