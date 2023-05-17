Live updates,

Ukraine-Russia live: Black Sea grain deal hangs in the balance

Russia casts doubts that it will renew the UN-brokered agreement, which is set to expire on Thursday.

Cargo ships are docked in the Black Sea port of Odesa, Ukraine [File: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Published On 17 May 2023
  • The last ship has left a port in Ukraine under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain, a day before Russia could quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports.
  • Ukraine denies Russia’s claim that a United States-made Patriot defence system was destroyed, while US officials told Reuters the unit was likely damaged but not knocked out.