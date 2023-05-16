Live updates,

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts are willing to welcome African leaders to discuss a potential peace plan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa [File: Sergei Chirikov/pool via Reuters]
By Edna MohamedVirginia Pietromarchi and Dalia Hatuqa
Published On 16 May 2023
  • South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to welcome a group of African leaders to discuss a potential peace plan.
  • Ukraine says its troops have retaken about 20 square kilometres around Bakhmut but cautioned that Russian forces are continuing to advance inside the city.