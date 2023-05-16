Live updatesLive updates,
Live: African leaders eye peace mission to Ukraine, Russia
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts are willing to welcome African leaders to discuss a potential peace plan.
- Ukraine says its troops have retaken about 20 square kilometres around Bakhmut but cautioned that Russian forces are continuing to advance inside the city.