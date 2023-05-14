Live updates,

Turkey election results live news: Erdogan falls below 50%

Preliminary results are coming in after polls closed in Turkey’s elections.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu [AP Photo]
By Mersiha Gadzo and Umut Uras
Published On 14 May 2023