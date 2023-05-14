Skip links
Skip to Content
play
Live
Show navigation menu
Navigation menu
News
Show more news sections
Middle East
Africa
Asia
US & Canada
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Ukraine war
Features
Economy
Opinion
Video
More
Show more sections
Coronavirus
Climate Crisis
Investigations
Interactives
In Pictures
Science & Technology
Sports
Podcasts
play
Live
Click here to search
search
blinking-dot
Live updates
Live updates,
Turkey election results live news: Erdogan falls below 50%
Preliminary results are coming in after polls closed in Turkey’s elections.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu [AP Photo]
By
Mersiha Gadzo
and
Umut Uras
Published On 14 May 2023
14 May 2023
Read more