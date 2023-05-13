Live updatesLive updates,
Thailand election 2023 results live: MFP takes stunning lead
With nearly all votes counted, Move Forward Party takes a surprise lead over the Thaksin-linked Pheu Thai.
- Vote counting is under way in Thailand’s pivotal election, with preliminary results showing a youth-led progressive party ahead of the populist juggernaut aligned with self-exiled billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra.
- With nearly all votes counted, the Move Forward Party holds a slight lead over Pheu Thai in the contest for some 400 directly elected constituency seats.