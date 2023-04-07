Israel-Palestine live news: Israel strikes Gaza and Lebanon

Israel said it targeted Hamas sites in a series of raids early on Friday, which risk a major escalation.

A large crater in southern Lebanon after air strikes by Israel. The crater is grey rocks and earth. There is greenery behind. And people looking.
People stand near a crater caused by Israeli air strikes in Al Qulaylah, southern Lebanon [Aziz Taher/Reuters]
By Arwa Ibrahim and Kate Mayberry
Published On 7 Apr 2023
  • Israel’s military has launched air attacks on southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip following a spate of reported rocket attacks on the country.
  • The escalation in tensions comes after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on successive days this week, firing stun grenades and attacking Palestinians as they gathered for Ramadan prayers.