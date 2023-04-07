Israel-Palestine live news: Israel strikes Gaza and Lebanon
Israel said it targeted Hamas sites in a series of raids early on Friday, which risk a major escalation.
- Israel’s military has launched air attacks on southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip following a spate of reported rocket attacks on the country.
- The escalation in tensions comes after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on successive days this week, firing stun grenades and attacking Palestinians as they gathered for Ramadan prayers.