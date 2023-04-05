Live updates,

Israel-Palestine live: Police raid Al-Aqsa for a second night

Armed Israeli police fire stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets at Palestinian worshippers in second raid on Al-Aqsa compound.

Israeli border policemen take position near Al-Aqsa compound
Israeli border policemen take position near the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
By Dalia HatuqaZaheena Rasheed and Allison Griner
Updated
a few seconds ago
  • Israeli police have raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for a second consecutive night, firing stun grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets at Palestinian worshippers.
  • Videos from the site show armed troops forcibly emptying the mosque from worshippers who had gathered there for Ramadan prayers.