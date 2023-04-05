Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Palestine live: Police raid Al-Aqsa for a second night
Armed Israeli police fire stun grenades and rubber-coated bullets at Palestinian worshippers in second raid on Al-Aqsa compound.
- Israeli police have raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for a second consecutive night, firing stun grenades and rubber-coated steel bullets at Palestinian worshippers.
- Videos from the site show armed troops forcibly emptying the mosque from worshippers who had gathered there for Ramadan prayers.