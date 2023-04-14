Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live: Kyiv’s troops leave parts of Bakhmut – UK

Moscow and Wagner Group have ‘improved cooperation’ in their assaults on Bakhmut, according to British intelligence.

Ukrainian artillery fires
Ukrainian artillery fires towards the front line during heavy fighting, near Bakhmut, Ukraine [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 14 Apr 2023
  • Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from some areas of Bakhmut amid a renewed Russian assault and resupply issues mount, a British intelligence update said.
  • A Ukrainian defence official acknowledged heavy fighting gripped all parts of the eastern city, saying Moscow’s forces launch “40 to 50 storming operations and 500 shelling episodes” daily.