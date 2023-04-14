Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live: Kyiv’s troops leave parts of Bakhmut – UK
Moscow and Wagner Group have ‘improved cooperation’ in their assaults on Bakhmut, according to British intelligence.
- Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from some areas of Bakhmut amid a renewed Russian assault and resupply issues mount, a British intelligence update said.
- A Ukrainian defence official acknowledged heavy fighting gripped all parts of the eastern city, saying Moscow’s forces launch “40 to 50 storming operations and 500 shelling episodes” daily.