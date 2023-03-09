Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Mass missile strikes pound Ukraine

Power cuts reported across Ukraine, including the second city of Kharkiv, following mass attacks by Moscow – the most intense in weeks.

Three Russian missiles launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine [Vadim Belikov/AP]
By Hamza Mohamed
Published On 9 Mar 2023
  • Russian missiles have struck cities across Ukraine including the capital, Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second city of Kharkiv.
  • The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces, lost power as a result of the missile attacks, according to nuclear state operator Energoatom.