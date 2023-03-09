Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Mass missile strikes pound Ukraine
Power cuts reported across Ukraine, including the second city of Kharkiv, following mass attacks by Moscow – the most intense in weeks.
- Russian missiles have struck cities across Ukraine including the capital, Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the second city of Kharkiv.
- The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, occupied by Russian forces, lost power as a result of the missile attacks, according to nuclear state operator Energoatom.