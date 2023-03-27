Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Moscow could destroy US – Patrushev

Putin has said Russia would station tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus, escalating tensions with the West.

People stand in front of a heavily damaged building
People stand in front of a heavily damaged building after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine [Libkos/AP Photo]
By Edna Mohamed and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 27 Mar 2023
  • Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, warns that Moscow has enough weapons to destroy “any adversary”, including the US, if its existence is threatened.
  • The Ukrainian governor of Donetsk says at least two people have been killed and 29 are wounded, including a child, after a Russian attack on Sloviansk early Monday morning.