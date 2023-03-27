Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Moscow could destroy US – Patrushev
Putin has said Russia would station tactical nuclear missiles in Belarus, escalating tensions with the West.
- Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council, warns that Moscow has enough weapons to destroy “any adversary”, including the US, if its existence is threatened.
- The Ukrainian governor of Donetsk says at least two people have been killed and 29 are wounded, including a child, after a Russian attack on Sloviansk early Monday morning.