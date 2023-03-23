Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live: Hungary says it would not arrest Putin
Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff says ICC statute is not built into Hungarian law as Germany backs international court.
- Hungary says Vladimir Putin would not be arrested if he enters the country after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president on war crimes charges, but Germany voices support for the ICC.
- The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee has approved a bill ratifying Finland’s bid to join NATO, state broadcaster TRT Haber reports.