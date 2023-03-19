Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live news: Putin makes surprise trip to Mariupol
Reported trip is Russian leader’s first visit to the eastern Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow since the beginning of the war.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was captured by Moscow in May.
- The Ukrainian army says its forces are keeping Russian units at bay in the contested city of Bakhmut so ammunition, food, equipment and medicines can be delivered to defenders.