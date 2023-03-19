Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine live news: Putin makes surprise trip to Mariupol

Reported trip is Russian leader’s first visit to the eastern Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow since the beginning of the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he visits with Deputy Commander of the Airborne Troops Anatoly Kontsevoy, right, a military training centre of the Western Military District
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a visit to a military base in Ryazan region, Russia [File: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP]
By Umut Uras
Published On 19 Mar 2023
|
Updated
30 minutes ago
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which was captured by Moscow in May.
  • The Ukrainian army says its forces are keeping Russian units at bay in the contested city of Bakhmut so ammunition, food, equipment and medicines can be delivered to defenders.