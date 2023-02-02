Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine live: Kyiv warns of major new Russian offensive
Defence minister says Russia mobilised some 500,000 soldiers for potential offensive, which could begin by February 24.
- Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov says a major new Russian offensive could begin around the symbolically important date of February 24, which marks the anniversary of the initial invasion last year.
- The battle on the front lines in eastern Ukraine “has become tougher”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, as Moscow pushes for gains before Kyiv gets newly pledged military equipment from Western allies.