Turkey-Syria earthquake live news: Assad agrees to more crossings
- The death toll from last week’s earthquakes has topped 37,000. Turkish authorities have said that 31,643 people have been killed in the country. According to tallies by the United Nations and the Syrian government, more than 5,814 people have been killed in Syria.
- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has agreed to let the UN deliver aid to rebel-held parts of northwest Syria through two more border crossings from Turkey.