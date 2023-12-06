Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza crisis deepens amid intense Israeli attacks

UN expert says ‘massacre of civilians must be stopped’ as Israeli ground offensive intensifies in southern Gaza.

Injured Palestinian children wait to receive medical treatment at Nasser Hospital after Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis
Palestinian children injured by Israeli strikes in Khan Yunis wait to receive medical treatment at Nasser Hospital [Abed Zagout/Anadolu]
By Ted RegenciaLyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 6 Dec 2023
  • Israel ramps up bombardment across central and southern Gaza, with dozens reported killed in an Israeli attack on homes in Deir el-Balah.
  • UN special rapporteur says “massacre of civilians must be stopped” as Gaza hospitals struggle to cope with surge in number of Palestinians needing urgent care.