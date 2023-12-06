Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza crisis deepens amid intense Israeli attacks
UN expert says ‘massacre of civilians must be stopped’ as Israeli ground offensive intensifies in southern Gaza.
- Israel ramps up bombardment across central and southern Gaza, with dozens reported killed in an Israeli attack on homes in Deir el-Balah.
- UN special rapporteur says “massacre of civilians must be stopped” as Gaza hospitals struggle to cope with surge in number of Palestinians needing urgent care.