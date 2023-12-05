Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Fear grips southern Gaza amid Israeli bombardment

Israel ramps up attacks in south of besieged enclave, where Palestinians are pleading for help with nowhere safe to go.

An injured Palestinian child is taken to the Nasser Hospital following the Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis [Abed Zagout/Anadolu]
By Lyndal RowlandsAlastair McCreadyStephen Quillen and Nils Adler
Published On 5 Dec 2023
  • Israel ramps up attacks across the Gaza Strip, including near hospitals and in the south of besieged enclave where ground operation is intensifying.
  • Israel’s “indiscriminate bombardment” of Palestinian civilians in southern Gaza has reached “new depths”, Norwegian Refugee Council chief warns.