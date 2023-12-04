Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Gaza war live: Israel expands ground attack in southern Gaza
World Food Programme warns ‘high risk of famine’ as Palestinian civilians ordered to flee by Israeli forces who continue to bomb and assault ‘safe zones’ in southern Gaza.
- Israel’s military widens its ground offensive in southern Gaza as Palestinian officials say more than 800 people killed since Saturday.
- Israeli forces arrest more Palestinians in overnight and early morning raids across the occupied West Bank.