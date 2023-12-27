Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Israel vows to intensify Gaza fighting
Israel says it is ‘deepening’ operations in southern Gaza, with air force striking more than 100 targets in 24 hours.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israeli forces will not lower the intensity of fighting and are “deepening operations in southern Gaza”, with the air force hitting 100 targets in 24 hours.
- United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has appointed Sigrid Kaag as Gaza’s aid coordinator, but the path ahead for humanitarian relief remains difficult with no breaks in fighting.