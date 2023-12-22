Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: UN Security Council delays Gaza vote again

Latest delay comes after UN-backed report warned more than 576,000 Palestinians in Gaza face ‘catastrophic hunger’.

Palestinians mourn their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza
By Mersiha Gadzo and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 22 Dec 2023
  • UN Security Council again delays vote on resolution urging scaled-up humanitarian aid access to Gaza after another day of intense negotiations.
  • More than 576,000 Palestinians in Gaza – about a quarter of the population – face “catastrophic hunger and starvation”, a UN-backed report finds.