Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: UN Security Council delays Gaza vote again
Latest delay comes after UN-backed report warned more than 576,000 Palestinians in Gaza face ‘catastrophic hunger’.
- UN Security Council again delays vote on resolution urging scaled-up humanitarian aid access to Gaza after another day of intense negotiations.
- More than 576,000 Palestinians in Gaza – about a quarter of the population – face “catastrophic hunger and starvation”, a UN-backed report finds.