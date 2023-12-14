Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Israeli night attacks target Rafah, Jabalia
Air attacks reported to have hit mosque in Jabalia and homes in Rafah, while Jenin raid enters its third day.
- An Israeli army raid in Jenin, ongoing since the early hours of Tuesday, has killed at least 10 Palestinians.
- UNRWA says that 288 Palestinians sheltering in its facilities in Gaza have been killed since October 7. It confirmed that one more staff member had been killed, bringing the total number of deaths among UNRWA staff since October 7 to 135.