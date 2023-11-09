Live updates,

Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli attacks across Gaza, death toll above 10,500

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu rules out ceasefire without release of hostages, as his country continues to pound Gaza, forcing as many as 70 percent of residents in the besieged enclave to flee their homes.

People gather by the rubble of a building that collapsed after Israeli bombardment
By Virginia Pietromarchi and Mersiha Gadzo
Published On 9 Nov 2023
  • Dozens of Palestinians were killed in intense overnight Israeli bombardments in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north and Sabra in western Gaza.
  • Thousands of Palestinians walking long distances to flee the fighting and Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza.