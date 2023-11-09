Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli attacks across Gaza, death toll above 10,500
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu rules out ceasefire without release of hostages, as his country continues to pound Gaza, forcing as many as 70 percent of residents in the besieged enclave to flee their homes.
- Dozens of Palestinians were killed in intense overnight Israeli bombardments in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north and Sabra in western Gaza.
- Thousands of Palestinians walking long distances to flee the fighting and Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza.