Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Humanitarian aid ‘targeted’ amid Gaza bombardment
Three Palestinian rights groups warn that people in Gaza are facing imminent genocide amid forced displacement and ethnic cleansing as Israel resists urgent appeal for a ceasefire and steps up massive bombardments.
- ICRC says its convoy of five trucks and two vehicles with lifesaving medical supplies was targeted in Gaza. Two trucks were damaged and a driver wounded.
- Israel killing Palestinian children at unprecedented rate, according to rights group, Defense for Children International-Palestine.