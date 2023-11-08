Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Humanitarian aid ‘targeted’ amid Gaza bombardment

Three Palestinian rights groups warn that people in Gaza are facing imminent genocide amid forced displacement and ethnic cleansing as Israel resists urgent appeal for a ceasefire and steps up massive bombardments.

a destroyed brown building can be seen jutting into the sky with the words al-Nuseirat bakery
By Ted RegenciaLyndal Rowlands and Mersiha Gadzo
Published On 8 Nov 2023
  • ICRC says its convoy of five trucks and two vehicles with lifesaving medical supplies was targeted in Gaza. Two trucks were damaged  and a driver wounded.
  • Israel killing Palestinian children at unprecedented rate, according to rights group, Defense for Children International-Palestine.