Israel-Hamas war live: UN head ‘horrified’ by Israel’s ambulance strike
Dozens of Palestinians killed in several attacks on Friday, despite presence of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel.
- An attack on an ambulance convoy in Gaza City on Friday killed at least 15 people, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel confirmed that it hit an ambulance, but said that Hamas fighters had been the target, without providing evidence.
- A school hosting displaced civilians and people evacuating south were also hit by Israel, according to the ministry, killing at least 20 and 14 people respectively.