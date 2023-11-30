Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza truce extended after sixth exchange of captives
Hamas and Israel military say truce will be extended on Thursday amid exchange of captives for Palestinian prisoners.
- Hamas and Israel announce extension of truce deal as current pause set to expire at 7am local time (05:00 GMT).
- Sixteen Israeli and foreign captives freed from Gaza on Wednesday and 30 Palestinian female and child prisoners were released from Israeli jails early on Thursday morning.