Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Gaza truce extended after sixth exchange of captives

Hamas and Israel military say truce will be extended on Thursday amid exchange of captives for Palestinian prisoners.

A Red Cross vehicle, as part of a convoy carrying hostages abducted by Hamas
By Ted RegenciaLyndal RowlandsVirginia Pietromarchi and Mersiha Gadzo
Published On 30 Nov 2023