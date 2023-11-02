Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: 195 killed, 120 missing in strikes on Gaza’s Jabalia
Israel faces more diplomatic pressure to declare a ceasefire amid accusations it is committing war crimes in Gaza, but brutal air strikes not slowing down, including the reported targeting of a maternity ward at a hospital.
- Gaza officials say 195 killed, 120 missing in Israel’s bombing of Jabalia refugee camp, which the UN says may be “disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes”.
- Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, Gaza’s only medical facility serving cancer patients, forced to shut down after running out of fuel. The Indonesian Hospital running on backup generator.