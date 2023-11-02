Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: 195 killed, 120 missing in strikes on Gaza’s Jabalia

Israel faces more diplomatic pressure to declare a ceasefire amid accusations it is committing war crimes in Gaza, but brutal air strikes not slowing down, including the reported targeting of a maternity ward at a hospital.

A man reacts as Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, November 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Ted RegenciaLyndal RowlandsMersiha Gadzo and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 2 Nov 2023
  • Gaza officials say 195 killed, 120 missing in Israel’s bombing of Jabalia refugee camp, which the UN says may be “disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes”.
  • Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, Gaza’s only medical facility serving cancer patients, forced to shut down after running out of fuel. The Indonesian Hospital running on backup generator.