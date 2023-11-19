Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: ‘Death zone’ – WHO says of al-Shifa Hospital

New details have emerged about what happened at a music festival where hundreds of people were killed on October 7.

a child wearing a kaffiyeh places a pair of shoes
Members of the Palestinian community in Chile take part in a demonstration asking for a ceasefire in Gaza, in front of the La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, on November 18, 2023 [Martin Bernetti/AFP]
Published On 19 Nov 2023
  • Dozens of people, including children, have been killed in Israeli air attacks on UN-run schools in Northern Gaza: al-Fakhoora School in the Jabalia refugee camp and a second school in Tal al-Zaatar.
  • Witnesses have described being forced to leave al-Shifa Hospital, despite Israel claiming patients, medical staff and war-displaced people left voluntarily.