Israel-Hamas war live: 26 reported killed as Israel strikes southern Gaza

Attack on Khan Younis in southern Gaza comes as Israel says military operation to shift from north of enclave to south.

A flare falls on Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, as seen from south Israel November 17, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Mersiha GadzoVirginia Pietromarchi and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 18 Nov 2023
  • At least 26 Palestinians, mostly children, killed in an Israeli bombardment of Khan Younis city in south Gaza, Palestinian news agency Wafa reports.
  • Israeli forces accused of ransacking al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where thousands of patients, medics and displaced people are trapped.