Israel-Hamas war live: 26 reported killed as Israel strikes southern Gaza
Attack on Khan Younis in southern Gaza comes as Israel says military operation to shift from north of enclave to south.
- At least 26 Palestinians, mostly children, killed in an Israeli bombardment of Khan Younis city in south Gaza, Palestinian news agency Wafa reports.
- Israeli forces accused of ransacking al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where thousands of patients, medics and displaced people are trapped.