Israel-Hamas war live: Thousands ‘in danger of death’ amid hospital raid
Spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli troops ‘destroyed’ dialysis and radiology units at al-Shifa, preventing them from performing medical procedures for patients, as besieged enclave faces communications blackout.
- Israeli strikes continue across Gaza, with the enclave under a communications blackout due to a lack of fuel for generators.
- Ashraf al-Qudra, Gaza health ministry spokesman, says “thousands of women, children, sick and wounded are in danger of death” as Israeli raids on al-Shifa continue for a third night.