Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Thousands ‘in danger of death’ amid hospital raid

Spokesman for Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli troops ‘destroyed’ dialysis and radiology units at al-Shifa, preventing them from performing medical procedures for patients, as besieged enclave faces communications blackout.

Palestinians wounded in Israeli strikes are assisted at the Indonesian hospital after Al Shifa hospital has gone out of service amid Israeli ground offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Fadi Alwhidi
By Ted Regencia
Published On 17 Nov 2023
  • Israeli strikes continue across Gaza, with the enclave under a communications blackout due to a lack of fuel for generators.
  • Ashraf al-Qudra, Gaza health ministry spokesman, says “thousands of women, children, sick and wounded are in danger of death” as Israeli raids on al-Shifa continue for a third night.