Israel-Hamas war live: Israeli forces still at al-Shifa; Biden backs raid
US president repeats claim of Hamas base at al-Shifa Hospital but again offers no proof.
- US President Joe Biden says “not realistic” to expect Israel to stop Gaza war, reiterates claim of Hamas base at al-Shifa Hospital but offers no proof.
- With the United States, United Kingdom and Russia abstaining, the UN Security Council passes a resolution calling for extended humanitarian pauses in Gaza, but calls for a ceasefire remain unheeded.