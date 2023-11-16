Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Israeli forces still at al-Shifa; Biden backs raid

US president repeats claim of Hamas base at al-Shifa Hospital but again offers no proof.

Palestinians look at destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip.
By Mersiha Gadzo and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 16 Nov 2023
  • US President Joe Biden says “not realistic” to expect Israel to stop Gaza war, reiterates claim of Hamas base at al-Shifa Hospital but offers no proof.
  • With the United States, United Kingdom and Russia abstaining, the UN Security Council passes a resolution calling for extended humanitarian pauses in Gaza, but calls for a ceasefire remain unheeded.